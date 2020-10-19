Mrs. Bertha Mae Mounger



Mrs. Bertha Mae Mounger passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020 at the graceful age of 86. Loving and devoted wife of Roscoe Mounger for over 67 years, beloved and devoted mother of Don (Linda) Mounger, Ricky Mounger, Fredrick Mounger, Adwin Mounger, Cynthia Mounger, Dale Mounger, and Shawn Mounger. Her loving legacy also includes 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many other loved family and friends.



Visitation Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at Cross Lutheran Church at 1821 N. 16th Street, Milwaukee, WI. Private funeral services to follow.









