Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Bess Lerner

Bess Lerner Notice
Lerner, Bess (Nee Shein) Passed away June 8, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lerner. Cherished mother of Meris, Jay (Bobette), Kent (Eileen), and Ross (Nancy) Lerner. Loving grandmother of Craig (Cathy) Lerner, Todd (Stephanie) Lerner, Dionne (Andy) Ryff, Garrett (Kim) Lerner, Sara Lerner, and Andrew Lerner. Adoring great-grandmother of Kelsey and Taylor Whiting, Ethan and Gavin Lerner, Jolie and Drake Ryff, Zeke and Lily Lerner. Further survived by a dear part of the family, Lois Goldberg, mother of Craig and Todd Lerner. Funeral services Wed., June 12 at 1:00 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019
