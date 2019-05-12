|
Bray, Bessie Catherine (Nee Campbell) age 102 years and 9 months, passed away on December 7, 2018 at Hart Park Square in Wauwatosa, Wis. Bessie was born on March 25, 1916 to Edmund & Josephine Campbell. She was baptized at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Milwaukee as the first baby to be baptized in the church's new baptismal font. She was proud to be part of the celebration of Redeemer's 100th Anniversary. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel told Bessie's and the Church's story in a feature titled "A Century After Her Christening, Woman Celebrates Redeemer Lutheran Church's Centennial" published on February 19, 2017. She attended the Wisconsin Ave. Grade School and graduated from West Division High School. Bessie was a Registered Beautician and worked at Alice Wilke's Beauty Shop in Milwaukee for many years. On March 25, 1945 Bessie was united in marriage to Archie R. Bray at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Archie in 1980; Archie's parents John & Elsie Bray; her parents; her brother, Robert Campbell; son, David Bray; and daughter, Patricia Simmons. She is survived by son John (Karen) of Duluth, Mn, sister-in-law Verna Campbell; nephews Bruce Campbell (Julie) and Ricardo Campbell; niece Mary Campbell; grandchildren Randy Simmons , Tim (Samantha) Simmons, Jesse Bray, Emily Bray (Jacob Eckwright); great grandchildren Owen, Cain, Desmond, Luna and Harley. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Bessie at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave.; Milwaukee, Wis. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 after the regular Worship Service. At the conclusion of Bessie's service, there will be a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in honor of Bessie to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233. Becker Ritter Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin is managing arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019