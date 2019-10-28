|
|
Bessie Kinas, age 92, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Prairie Place in Ripon with family by her side.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Harold Kinas; four children, Paul (Susan) Kinas, John (Debra Devyak) Kinas, Krista (David) Norton and Karen (Gen) Gamboa; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and two sisters, Caroline Mirzwinski and Elaine Folman.
Visitation for Bessie will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 1 - 2:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 500 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971. Memorial Service for Bessie will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Memorials may be directed to Concordia University Wisconsin, check payable to CUW Foundation, Attention: Office of Advancement, 12800 N. Lake Shore Dr., Mequon, WI 53097. Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019