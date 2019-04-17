|
|
Felix, Beth C. Dec. 21, 1952-Apr. 14, 2019 Beth is survived by her dear husband, Howard, of 40 years, and her two most cherished children, Audra (Mike) and Jared (fiancee Jamie). She was also a proud and loving "Gee" to her deeply precious grandchildren, Nolan and Adelie. Beth is also survived by her loving and devoted sister, Linda (Dr. Mark), and her wonderful nieces, Dr. Abby (Andrew), Brynn (Chad) and Carly (Brad) and their children. Beth was preceded in death by her treasured and beloved parents, Dr. Nathan and Flora Sonin. According to Beth's wishes, private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a or to the Dr. Nathan and Flora Sonin Educational Endowment Fund at MJDS, 6401 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Milw., 53217. "All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one...in his time plays many parts..." -Shakespeare There will be a visitation later today. Please see funeral home website for location and time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019