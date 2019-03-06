Resources
Beth Laura Wolf

Wolf, Beth Laura (Nee Schneider) Passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Shirley Schneider. Beloved wife of the late Robert Wolf. Loving mother of Jessica Fewless, stepmother of Darren and Kurt Wolf, and grandmother of Avery, Caleb, Ethan and Savannah. Her spirit, her smile, her generosity and her love will be missed by all who knew her. Per her request, there will be no funeral services, but please take a moment on your own to remember her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
