Lipscomb, Betsy beloved wife of John, mother of Molly and Laura, and grandmother of Quinn and James, passed away on Tuesday, March 19. She is fondly remembered in the thoughts of all who knew her as a protector of animals, admirer of musicals and enthusiast of dance. Lipscomb grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut, raised by her mother Jean Drogemueller. While summering at Lauderdale Lakes in Wisconsin her grandmother introduced her to John Lipscomb. She fell in love with him at the age of 11, and they married ten years later. They were inseparable for the rest of her life. She was a founding President of the Ozaukee Humane Society, and continued to be an advocate and champion of pet welfare throughout her life. Cats held a special place in her heart, and together with her husband John, Betsy founded the Wisconsin Cat Club, Pioneer Pets, and Smart Cat. She worked tirelessly to improve the welfare of cats and reduce the practice of declawing through improved training and understanding of feline behavior. Her inventions continue to form the foundation of the Smart Cat line. She loved to dance and began DanceSport Studios with her husband John. She was also an active member of the First Church of Christian Science in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, for many years. She will be missed by her friends and family who love her very much.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019