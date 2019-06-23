Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Palleria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette A Palleria

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bette A Palleria Notice
Found peace June 20, 2019 at the age of 89. Cherished sister of Frank (Ginny) Palleria, beloved aunt of Thomas (Nancy) Palleria, Donald (the late Diane) Palleria and Debbie (Matt) Jankowski and loving step-mother of Mary Jo Smith. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved sister-in-law Delores Palleria. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Thursday, June 27 from 4:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline