Found peace June 20, 2019 at the age of 89. Cherished sister of Frank (Ginny) Palleria, beloved aunt of Thomas (Nancy) Palleria, Donald (the late Diane) Palleria and Debbie (Matt) Jankowski and loving step-mother of Mary Jo Smith. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved sister-in-law Delores Palleria. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Thursday, June 27 from 4:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2019