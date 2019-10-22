Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
St. Anthony on the Lake
W280N2101 Prospect Ave
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Anthony on the Lake
W280N2101 Prospect Ave
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Zalewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette A. Zalewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette A. Zalewski Notice
Bette A. Zalewski

Delafield - age 69, from Delafield, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Bette is survived by her loving husband Dale, of 15 years; her children Florence (Gregory) Prospero and Joanna (Kyle) Jaeger; her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Thomas, Luke Jaeger and James Prospero; her mother-in-law Geraldine Zalewski; sisters-in-law Shari (Gary) Januszewski, Gail Zalewski (Bob Senn); brother-in-law Terry (Marilee) Zalewski; loved by family and friends, and fondly remembered by James F. Alioto. Bette is preceded in death by her parents Mary Carson and Lonnie Cunningham along with her brother Lonnie Cunningham. A visitation will be held at St. Anthony on the Lake (W280N2101 Prospect Ave, Pewaukee) on Thursday, October 24 from 2 pm until 4:45 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5pm. A gathering will take place after Mass at St. Anthony on the Lake. A private family burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline