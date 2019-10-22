|
|
Bette A. Zalewski
Delafield - age 69, from Delafield, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Bette is survived by her loving husband Dale, of 15 years; her children Florence (Gregory) Prospero and Joanna (Kyle) Jaeger; her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Thomas, Luke Jaeger and James Prospero; her mother-in-law Geraldine Zalewski; sisters-in-law Shari (Gary) Januszewski, Gail Zalewski (Bob Senn); brother-in-law Terry (Marilee) Zalewski; loved by family and friends, and fondly remembered by James F. Alioto. Bette is preceded in death by her parents Mary Carson and Lonnie Cunningham along with her brother Lonnie Cunningham. A visitation will be held at St. Anthony on the Lake (W280N2101 Prospect Ave, Pewaukee) on Thursday, October 24 from 2 pm until 4:45 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5pm. A gathering will take place after Mass at St. Anthony on the Lake. A private family burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019