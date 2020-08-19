Bette B. Henrics
Bette B. Henrics, age 94 was called to Eternal Life on August 15, 2020.
Bette was born on November 7, 1925, to Ed and Florence Bahr. She is preceded in death by both parents, all six brothers, all three sisters, as well as her husband of 38 years; Kenneth Henrics.
Bette was a graduate of the School of Nursing at MATC and an employee at St. Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee. Later, Bette was a 16-year volunteered at Family Hospital and also served as President of the Woman's Auxiliary.
After her husband, Kenneth, retired as a civil engineer (serving Milwaukee County), Ken and Bette moved to Berlin, WI. From Berlin they sought warmer weather and settled in Columbus, NM, where they enjoyed their remaining 25 years together. There, Bette baked pies for a local restaurant and together she and Ken created their own 10-acre oasis of greenery in the desert. Bette enjoyed feeding her assortment of partridge, roadrunners, and jackrabbits. Both were members of Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Deming.
Following Kenneth's death in 2013, Bette was eventually persuaded to returned to Milwaukee to be closer to family and cherished friends.
Throughout Bette's life she was an avid seamstress as well as a gifted stuffed toys, quilts, & doll maker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and had an insatiable love for all God's creatures...especially doggies and birds! Upon her return in 2014, Bette became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of West Allis. Our lives were enriched by her thoughtfulness and example.
Bette is survived by four stepchildren; Mary, Judy, Keith (Hattie), and Kevin (Laura) Henrics, five grandchildren; Judy, Karalyn, David, Kyle, and Cole, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
According to Bette's final wishes, she will be cremated and then interred at Wisconsin Memorial Park, along side her husband; Kenneth. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will host a private, grave-side service August 25 at 11:00 a.m. This service will also be live-streamed and recorded.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date next year. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Sierra Club Foundation.
