Bette J. Rodriguez

Bette J. Rodriguez Notice
Rodriguez, Bette J. (Nee Cory) Was reunited with her husband Jube P. Rodriguez on July 22, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by her cousins Jack (the late Vicki) Kalman; their children John Kalman and Jodi (Pat) Easterlin; and their children Jaxson and Jordan; and Thomas (Renee) Tarbert. Dearest friend of Emily, Rosemary, Adele, and Pat. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Bette was the Assistant Treasurer for the City of Cudahy. She was an active member of St. Stephen the Martyr Lutheran Church and served on the board of directors for the Cudahy Credit Union. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held at ST. STEPHEN THE MARTYR LUTHERAN CHURCH (6101 S. 51st St., Greendale) on Friday, July 26 from 9:30-10:15AM. Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Stephen the Martyr.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
