Spring Creek Church
22000 Capitol Dr
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bette Jean Kuhn


1928 - 2019
Bette Jean Kuhn

Pewaukee - (Nee Spinde) September 26, 2019 age 91 years. Beloved wife of Erwin Kuhn. Loving mother of Steve (Cindy) Kuhn and Marianne Ohman. Loving grandmother of 6 grand children and 5 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Phyllis Streeter. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Bette's life will take place on Saturday, October 12 at Spring Creek Church, N35 W22000 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
