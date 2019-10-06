|
|
Bette Jean Kuhn
Pewaukee - (Nee Spinde) September 26, 2019 age 91 years. Beloved wife of Erwin Kuhn. Loving mother of Steve (Cindy) Kuhn and Marianne Ohman. Loving grandmother of 6 grand children and 5 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Phyllis Streeter. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Bette's life will take place on Saturday, October 12 at Spring Creek Church, N35 W22000 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019