Sawatske (Patrick), Bettie L. (Bopper, GG) Age 84, went home to heaven to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ while at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL on March 8, 2019. Bettie was born in Kentucky to Gladys (Barker) and Kim Patrick. She graduated from Lancaster High School, Lancaster, OH in 1952 and was a telephone operator and then a homemaker. In 1955 she married Alfred Sawatske. They were together 63 years. They raised 2 children together in Muskego, WI. Al and Bettie retired to Bartow, FL where they resided for 34 years, spending summers in Wild Rose, WI. Bettie had an infectious smile and always looked at life positively. She enjoyed raising her two children and devoted a lot of her time to those in need. Bettie loved being involved with the Muskego Women's Club and was very active in church activities. She loved crafting, playing games and cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren especially having them on her lap singing songs. She is survived by her daughter, Joette (George) Edgar and her son A. Russell (Mary) Sawatske. By 3 grandchildren: Renate Markle and her children Maitreya & Luna, Lacey (Lee) Markle and their daughter Saphira, and Brooke Sawatske. She is also survived by her sisters Emily (Bob) Lasell, Mandy (Ron) Cronin, Frances (Tom) Koska and brother Eugene Patrick. Memorial Services to be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, S77W18426 Janesville Rd., Muskego, WI 54960 on Friday, July 12th at 3:15 pm. Followed by a Celebration of Life at VFW Post 5716 Hoeppner-Horn Bros, 17980 W Beloit Rd., New Berlin, WI 53146 Memorials can be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11951 Rockville Pike, STE 300, Rockville, MD 20852 contributions @kidneyfund.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019