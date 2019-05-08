Services
Meltzer, Bettie May 6, 2019, age 90 years, of Mequon. Beloved wife of the late David K. Meltzer. Dear mother of Judy (Barry) Sattell, John (Debbie) Meltzer and Jeri (Michael) Danz. Loving grandmother of Ben, Sydney and Jackson Sattell; Ben (Laura) Meltzer and Sari (David) Archer; Nicholas (Danielle) Danz, Jordan (Nicholas Christensen) Danz and Rebecca Danz. Dear great-grandmother of Aria Meltzer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Graveside services 11 AM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Congregation Sinai 8223 N. Port Washington Rd. Fox Point, WI 53217, Ronald McDonald House 8948 W Watertown Plank Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226, or a are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
