Betty A. BoehmWaukesha, WI - Died June 16, 2020 at age 91. She was born in Stratford, WI Jan. 23, 1929 and was a graduate of Unity High School. Survived by her loving children, La Von (the late Donald) Sprtel, Stephen Boehm, Dale Boehm and Gina (Mark) Krause; grandchildren, Nicole (Brian) Dreesen, Michael Sprtel, Amy Lustig and Daniel (Sarah) Boehm; great-grandchildren, Kylie Dressen, Jensen Lustig and Riley and Aubrey Boehm; sisters, Alvina (the late William) Giese and Evelyn (Bud) Waldinger, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Francis, mother Anna Potz, sister Anita Bauman, and brother Albert Mielke. Visitation Mon., June 22nd at Bridge Church, 1314 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha, 53186 from 9:30AM until the 11:00AM funeral service. Burial at Prairie Home Cemetery.