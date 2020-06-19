Betty A. Froelich (Nee Borchardt)Germantown -Betty passed away after a brief illness with lung cancer on June 18th 2020 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Blanche Borchardt, and half-brother Fred Borchardt. Beloved wife of Jim Froelich. Loving mother of Suzanne (Brian) Kreuziger and Scott (Sara) Hegerty. Proud grandmother of Eleanor, John, and Benjamin Hegerty. Stepmother of Mark Froelich. Dear sister of Dorothy Cato and sister in law of LaVerne Borchardt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Betty began her working life as a nurse: her caring and loving nature continued as she raised her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who know her.A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls WI, 53051.) Funeral services will follow at 10:30am. A private family burial will take place at Arlington Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church appreciated.