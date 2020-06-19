Betty A. (Borchardt) Froelich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty A. Froelich (Nee Borchardt)

Germantown -

Betty passed away after a brief illness with lung cancer on June 18th 2020 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Blanche Borchardt, and half-brother Fred Borchardt. Beloved wife of Jim Froelich. Loving mother of Suzanne (Brian) Kreuziger and Scott (Sara) Hegerty. Proud grandmother of Eleanor, John, and Benjamin Hegerty. Stepmother of Mark Froelich. Dear sister of Dorothy Cato and sister in law of LaVerne Borchardt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Betty began her working life as a nurse: her caring and loving nature continued as she raised her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who know her.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls WI, 53051.) Funeral services will follow at 10:30am. A private family burial will take place at Arlington Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church appreciated.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved