Betty A. Grzesk
Betty A. Grzesk

Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving wife to Arnold P. Grzesk. Beloved mother to Thomas E. Grzesk and Debra (Scott) Bartlett. Preceded in death by her cousin Ronnie Javorek. Further survived by her nephews RG and Spencer and her very close friend since grade school, Darlene, who has been very helpful and wonderful to Betty throughout the years. Betty loved to bowl, gamble on her casino trips, make ceramics with her neighbor and was a huge Packer fan. Most of all she love to spend time with her family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Willowcrest Care Center for their care and support. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
AUG
1
Service
12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
