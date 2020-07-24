Betty A. GrzeskPassed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving wife to Arnold P. Grzesk. Beloved mother to Thomas E. Grzesk and Debra (Scott) Bartlett. Preceded in death by her cousin Ronnie Javorek. Further survived by her nephews RG and Spencer and her very close friend since grade school, Darlene, who has been very helpful and wonderful to Betty throughout the years. Betty loved to bowl, gamble on her casino trips, make ceramics with her neighbor and was a huge Packer fan. Most of all she love to spend time with her family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Willowcrest Care Center for their care and support. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM.