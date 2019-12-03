Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
At rest November 29, 2019 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Theodore "Teddy". Loving mother of Timothy, Robert (Angela), Lori Sinclair, and Kenneth (Diane). Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Betty and her husband were the proud owners of Ted & Betty's Tavern for over 22 years. Visitation will be Friday at Schaff Funeral Home, 9:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
