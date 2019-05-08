|
Weier, Betty A. (Nee Rass) Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Donald (Sharon), Kathleen (Richard) Kraft, Thomas (Jacqueline), Betsy (Roger) Behm, Barbara (Allen) Sagunsky, Mary Schmoker, James, Carolyn (William) Moisman, Lisa Starr, Ann (Phillip) Literski, Michael (Vicki), and John (Deborah). Proud and cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Clem Rass, LaVerne Happel, Lois Dorner, James (Alice) Rass, and Marie Miller. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be Saturday July 13th at 11:00 AM at St. Matthias Church (S. 93rd St. & W. Beloit Rd.). Visitation 9:30-10:45 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019