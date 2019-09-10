|
|
Betty Ann Beck
- - September 6, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Betty is reunited with her beloved pets and members of her family that passed before her. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated. Visitation Thursday, September 12 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 10- 11:30 AM followed by Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019