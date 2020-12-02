1/1
Betty Ann Byron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Byron

Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late of Roger Byron. Loving mother of Cynthia (Mark) Lauwasser, Christopher (Nancy) Byron, Beth (Raymond "Bud") Brasch. Proud grandmother of Scot (Robyn) Lauwasser, Sean Byron, and Caroline Brasch. Cherished sister-in-law of Gloria Byron. Dear friend of Mary Esselman. Betty will be missed by her dear grade school friends of St. Sebastian of Wauwatosa. Betty and Roger were married at St. Sebastian. They lived in Menomonee Falls for over 60 years. She loved gardening, the outdoors and running marathons. In their later years, Betty and Roger were docents at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The family would like to thank the staff at Vista Pointe Assisted Living for their loving care and kindness.

A private family service to be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved