Betty Ann ByronMenomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late of Roger Byron. Loving mother of Cynthia (Mark) Lauwasser, Christopher (Nancy) Byron, Beth (Raymond "Bud") Brasch. Proud grandmother of Scot (Robyn) Lauwasser, Sean Byron, and Caroline Brasch. Cherished sister-in-law of Gloria Byron. Dear friend of Mary Esselman. Betty will be missed by her dear grade school friends of St. Sebastian of Wauwatosa. Betty and Roger were married at St. Sebastian. They lived in Menomonee Falls for over 60 years. She loved gardening, the outdoors and running marathons. In their later years, Betty and Roger were docents at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The family would like to thank the staff at Vista Pointe Assisted Living for their loving care and kindness.A private family service to be held at a later date.