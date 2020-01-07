Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Nelson Notice
Betty Ann Nelson

Hales Corners - (née Jayne) Age 71, passed into eternal life on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald Nelson of 40 years. Survived by siblings Barbara(Wayne), Kathy (Glenn), Robin (Michael), Mary Jo (Larry), Nancy, Frank (Penny), Jennie (Dave), and the late Michael and Patrick. Further survived by many niece's, nephew's and relatives. Daughter of the late Marion and Franklin Jayne. Private celebration of life to be held in the future.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now
jsonline