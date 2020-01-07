|
Betty Ann Nelson
Hales Corners - (née Jayne) Age 71, passed into eternal life on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald Nelson of 40 years. Survived by siblings Barbara(Wayne), Kathy (Glenn), Robin (Michael), Mary Jo (Larry), Nancy, Frank (Penny), Jennie (Dave), and the late Michael and Patrick. Further survived by many niece's, nephew's and relatives. Daughter of the late Marion and Franklin Jayne. Private celebration of life to be held in the future.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020