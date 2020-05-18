Betty Ann Peterson



Shorewood - Betty Ann Peterson, formerly of Shorewood, Wisconsin. Passed away at the age of 93 on May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Peterson. Dearest mother of Susan C. Holmes and Peggy (Jim) Ryan. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Church of Christ, Scientist - Cedarburg or the Wisconsin Humane Society. Private services were held.









