Services
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
1305 Humboldt Avenue
Sheboygan, WI
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
1305 Humboldt Avenue
Sheboygan, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Three Holy Women
1702 Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Three Holy Women
1702 Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Pucci


1941 - 2019
Betty Ann Pucci Notice
Pucci, Betty Ann Betty Ann Pucci, 78, Sheboygan, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away July 1, 2019 in Sheboygan. Born January 1, 1941 in Milwaukee, Betty Ann was a daughter of the late Antonio and Nellie Nesta Pucci. She was in the first graduating class of St. Joan Antida High School in 1958. Betty Ann worked as a cashier at Kohl's Department Store in Glendale for 28 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Parish in Whitefish Bay, in her later years she moved to Sheboygan and was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish. She is survived by her children, Mary Jane (Steve) Phillips, Menomonee Falls, Lisa (Robert) Stern, Hortense, GA, Margaret (Scott) Albrecht, Town of Holland, and Nancy (Dave) Schulze, Sheboygan; seven grandchildren, John (Amanda) Stern, Dominic Stern, Libby & Charlie Phillips, Sydney Albrecht, and Lukas & James Schulze, Sheboygan; great granddaughter, Maeve Stern; sister in law, Honey Pucci who along with her late brother Peter raised her after the passing of her mother; her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dominic (Virginia), Peter and Frank (Marilyn) Pucci. A prayer service will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 1305 Humboldt Avenue, Sheboygan. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the prayer service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Hedwig Three Holy Women, 1702 Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee. Fr. John Baumgardner will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. A memorial fund has been established in her name. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Senior Community and Aurora at Home Hospice for all of their loving care and support. The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Betty Ann's arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
jsonline