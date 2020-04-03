|
Betty Ann Rennicke
Thiensville - (nee Karthauser) passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 86 years old. Betty Ann was born on April 27, 1933, and grew up in Thiensville, WI and graduated from Cedarburg High School where she was an excellent student and cheerleader.
Betty Ann's greatest joy was being around her family, serving her church (Trinity South Mequon now Christ Alone) and helping others. A wonderful wife to Donald, Who she now joins in Heaven, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she was always giving to others and was everyone's biggest cheerleader. Betty Ann was always supportive of all the kids, grandkids and great grandkids athletics, school and church activities and could always be heard in the stands. She was an incredible woman of faith, fantastic cook, had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit.
Betty Ann is survived by her three sons, Dr. Scott (Jean), Randy (Judy), Dean (Margaret) and daughter Amy (Jim) Welzien. In addition she is survived by twelve grandchildren, Andy (Chelsie), Tim (Crystal), Sarah, Shannon, Randall (Stephanie), Jordan (Mandy), Rebekah (Ian), Ben (Madalyn), Elizabeth, Megan, Abigail, Charlie along with seven great grandchildren, Hailey, Nolan, Evan, Owen, Avery, Clayton and Brooks. She is also survived by her two brothers, Jerry (Mary) Karthauser and Neal (Rita) Karthauser.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mc Kinley Place in Cedarburg, the nurses and doctors at Aurora Hospital in Grafton and the staff of Seasons Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Details on a service are still pending and any memorials should go to Christ Alone Evangelical Lutheran Church, 247 S. Main Street Thiensville, WI 53092.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020