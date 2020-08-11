1/1
Betty Ann (Kunz) Siekert
Betty Ann Siekert (nee Kunz)

Called home to the Lord on August 10, 2020 at age 91. Loving wife of William Siekert. Proud mother of Dennis (Melanie) Bonneau, Clifford (Linda) Bonneau, Aaron (Susan) Bonneau and Kathleen (William) Mueller. Cherished grandmother of Bryan Bonneau, Jeff Bonneau, Kevin (Erika) Bonneau, Nicole (Travis) Rose, Daniel (Rebecca) Bonneau, Tony (Mindy) Bonneau, Joe (fiancé Kealy) Mueller, and Alex (Sergio) Marchetti. Dear great-grandmother of 9. Further survived by her step-children, additional family members and friends.

Visitation at Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church, 2217 S. 99th St, West Allis, WI, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Funeral service at Noon. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to the church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church
AUG
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
