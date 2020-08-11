Betty Ann Siekert (nee Kunz)
Called home to the Lord on August 10, 2020 at age 91. Loving wife of William Siekert. Proud mother of Dennis (Melanie) Bonneau, Clifford (Linda) Bonneau, Aaron (Susan) Bonneau and Kathleen (William) Mueller. Cherished grandmother of Bryan Bonneau, Jeff Bonneau, Kevin (Erika) Bonneau, Nicole (Travis) Rose, Daniel (Rebecca) Bonneau, Tony (Mindy) Bonneau, Joe (fiancé Kealy) Mueller, and Alex (Sergio) Marchetti. Dear great-grandmother of 9. Further survived by her step-children, additional family members and friends.
Visitation at Woodlawn Ev. Lutheran Church, 2217 S. 99th St, West Allis, WI, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Funeral service at Noon. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to the church.