Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
The Home of Katie and Tom
5449 Monches Rd.
Colgate, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
The Home of Katie and Tom
5449 Monches Rd.
Colgate, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bayliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Bayliss

Add a Memory
Betty Bayliss Notice
Bayliss, Betty Betty passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Jack Bayliss, and mother of eight children: Peggy Judge (Dan), John, Katie (Tom Mann), Steve (Kelly), Dave (JoAnn), Mary Jones, Paul (deceased) and Sara Mierow (Mike). She is survived by 19 grandchildren (amongst whom is her devoted granddaughter, Jamie) and 9 great grandchildren. Betty's legacy is exemplified in her 36 descendants. A hard working mom, she also worked as an accountant and bookkeeper. She was unassumingly witty, wise and smart, always pursuing education, doing crossword puzzles in pen and trouncing Jack in their lifelong game of gin. In latter years, while the Betty we knew was fading, her essence persisted in her whimsical artwork and her delightfully apocryphal stories. She will be greatly missed. Betty's life will be honored on August 31st at the home of Katie and Tom. (5449 Monches Rd. Colgate). 1:00 formal family reception line and 2:00 remembrance. Celebratory open house to follow. Visitors welcome at any time, for a minute or for a while. Memorial donations may be made to or Big Brothers Big Sisters.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline