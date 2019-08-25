|
|
Bayliss, Betty Betty passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Jack Bayliss, and mother of eight children: Peggy Judge (Dan), John, Katie (Tom Mann), Steve (Kelly), Dave (JoAnn), Mary Jones, Paul (deceased) and Sara Mierow (Mike). She is survived by 19 grandchildren (amongst whom is her devoted granddaughter, Jamie) and 9 great grandchildren. Betty's legacy is exemplified in her 36 descendants. A hard working mom, she also worked as an accountant and bookkeeper. She was unassumingly witty, wise and smart, always pursuing education, doing crossword puzzles in pen and trouncing Jack in their lifelong game of gin. In latter years, while the Betty we knew was fading, her essence persisted in her whimsical artwork and her delightfully apocryphal stories. She will be greatly missed. Betty's life will be honored on August 31st at the home of Katie and Tom. (5449 Monches Rd. Colgate). 1:00 formal family reception line and 2:00 remembrance. Celebratory open house to follow. Visitors welcome at any time, for a minute or for a while. Memorial donations may be made to or Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019