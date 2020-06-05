Betty Blake Muir Weinshel
Betty Blake Muir Weinshel (May 17, 1924 — June 3, 2020) Betty was born in Cairns, Australia. In 1944 she married Norman Weinshel, a U.S. Army officer, in Brisbane, Australia. During WW2 she worked in General MacArthur's office. She emigrated to join Norman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after WW2. Betty was a loving and devoted homemaker who raised three children, was a painter, was active in the Civil Rights Movement in the 60's, and was an every-Thursday volunteer at the VA hospital for decades. In 1998 Betty and Norman moved to Chicago. Betty is survived by her three children; Margot (Robert) Bazell, Wendi Dragonfire, and Steven (Mary) Weinshel, 2 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 1 step great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She was a good friend and helping hand to many more. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy all services and shiva are private. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions to The Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Betty Blake Muir Weinshel (May 17, 1924 — June 3, 2020) Betty was born in Cairns, Australia. In 1944 she married Norman Weinshel, a U.S. Army officer, in Brisbane, Australia. During WW2 she worked in General MacArthur's office. She emigrated to join Norman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after WW2. Betty was a loving and devoted homemaker who raised three children, was a painter, was active in the Civil Rights Movement in the 60's, and was an every-Thursday volunteer at the VA hospital for decades. In 1998 Betty and Norman moved to Chicago. Betty is survived by her three children; Margot (Robert) Bazell, Wendi Dragonfire, and Steven (Mary) Weinshel, 2 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 1 step great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She was a good friend and helping hand to many more. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy all services and shiva are private. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions to The Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.