Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ploetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty C. (Nee: Kloza) Ploetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty C. (Nee: Kloza) Ploetz Notice
Betty C. Ploetz (nee: Kloza)

Hales Corners - Entered the gates of Heaven on March 31st 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Glendon.

Loving mother of Thomas (Diana) Ploetz, Karen (Douglas) Benson, Debra (Timothy) Kelly and Barbara (David) Roembke. Proud grandmother of Kelly Cullum, Jason (Andrea) Ploetz, Benjamin Kelly, Katelyn Kelly, John (Marsha) Ploetz and great-grandmother of three.

Betty will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hales Corners Care Center and VITAS Hospice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline