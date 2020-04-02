|
Betty C. Ploetz (nee: Kloza)
Hales Corners - Entered the gates of Heaven on March 31st 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Glendon.
Loving mother of Thomas (Diana) Ploetz, Karen (Douglas) Benson, Debra (Timothy) Kelly and Barbara (David) Roembke. Proud grandmother of Kelly Cullum, Jason (Andrea) Ploetz, Benjamin Kelly, Katelyn Kelly, John (Marsha) Ploetz and great-grandmother of three.
Betty will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hales Corners Care Center and VITAS Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020