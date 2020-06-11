Betty C. Schmidt
Betty C. Schmidt

Milwaukee - (nee Conger) Found peace on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husbands James I. Souders and Robert C. Schmidt. Betty was the beloved mother of Diane (Dave) Evans. Cherished grandmother of Donald and Robert (Mindy Ours) Evans. Cherished great-grandmother of Aiden, Sophie and Sadie Evans. Dear sister of Joan (the late James) Longmire.

A private burial service will take place for Betty. A further memorial visitation and service will be scheduled at a later date.

If desired, memorials to the Bay View United Methodist Audio Visual Fund are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
