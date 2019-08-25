|
|
Dost, Betty (Nee Fieldhack) of Hartford, formerly of Ogema-Prentice, age 82 passed to a better place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on November 8th, 1936 to parents Earl and Mable (Griffin) Fieldhack. Betty is survived by three children, DuWayne (Sandra) of Slinger, EuGene (Vicki) of Merton and Beverly of Merton; granddaughter, Ashley (Kirk) Ressler; three great-grandchildren, Blake, Samantha and Leila, all of Ashippun; one brother, William (Janet) Fieldhack of Merton. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Betty will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home, on Wednesday, August 28 at 6:30 PM. Visitation from 3:30 PM until time of service. Private committal at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019