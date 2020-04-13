|
Betty Gregg
Pewaukee - (Nee Lippert). September 15, 1929-April 12, 2020, 90. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Gregg; parents, William and Loraine Lippert; Sister, Lois Heuser; Brothers, William and Alan Lippert. Survived by Sisters, Delores Wendt; Carol (Charles) Campbell, both of CA; Brothers, Wayne (Nancy) and Gary (Barbara) and Sister-in-law, Gloria Lippert. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews near and far. Betty graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital Class of 1950 as an RN and retired from the Milwaukee County Medical Complex after 30 years of service. Her retirement was enjoyed with cooking, golf, stitchery, travel and family gatherings. Her extensive collection of recipes was eagerly shared with others. Betty and Bill were active members of Fox River Congregational Church in Pewaukee, where a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family expresses their gratitude to Kirkland Crossings and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Betty. Church and Chapel serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020