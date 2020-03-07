Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hendricks Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Hendricks Reilly Notice
Betty Hendricks Reilly

(Nee Claussen), Passed away March 6, 2020, age 93 years. Wife of the late William Hendricks and the late James Reilly. Dear mother of John (Laurie) Hendricks, Robert (Maureen) Hendricks and Patricia (James) Murray. Also other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering Sat. March 14, from 10-11 AM at Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, with Memorial Service at 11 AM. Please see our website for complete notice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline