Buddenhagen, Betty J. (Nee Scale) Passed away Monday February 18, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Dearest mother of Gail (Milton) Lindberg and Diane (Daniel) Gronseth. Loving grandmother of James Lindberg, Christina (Shashwat) Dave, Paul Gronseth (Heather) and David Gronseth. Great-grandmother of Abigail Lindberg and Raegan Gronseth. Aunt of Sandra Brandt. Sister-in-law of Carlene Scale. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, S. 58th & W. Forest Home Ave., Monday, February 25, at 11 AM with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
