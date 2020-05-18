Betty J. Drake
Betty J. Drake

Born to eternal life May 12, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Erwin Paul Drake. Loving mother of Dale (Diana) Drake, and the late Darryl (Margaret A.) Drake. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Margaret I.) Drake, Jennifer Drake, and Amanda (Justin) Hayes. Dear "GG" of Xander, Marcus, Connor, Ella, and Zoe. Fond sister of the late Alvina. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A private Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Faith Community with a entombment at Forest Home Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
