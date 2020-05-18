Betty J. DrakeBorn to eternal life May 12, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Erwin Paul Drake. Loving mother of Dale (Diana) Drake, and the late Darryl (Margaret A.) Drake. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Margaret I.) Drake, Jennifer Drake, and Amanda (Justin) Hayes. Dear "GG" of Xander, Marcus, Connor, Ella, and Zoe. Fond sister of the late Alvina. Further survived by other relatives and friends.A private Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Faith Community with a entombment at Forest Home Cemetery.