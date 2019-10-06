Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JOHN'S GLENDALE LUTHERAN CHURCH
7877 N. Port Washington Rd
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN'S GLENDALE LUTHERAN CHURCH
7877 N. Port Washington Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Heintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Heintz

Add a Memory
Betty J. Heintz Notice
Betty J. Heintz

Germantown - (Nee Calenberg) Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, at age 87. Beloved wife of Richard F. Heintz for 61 years. Devoted mother of Rick A. (Nancy) Heintz, Kathy (Kevin) Liberto, and Ronald Heintz. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Viola Calenberg, and brother Gordon Calenberg. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to her best friend Connie Priebe and her hairdresser Pam for years of excellent service.

Active longtime member of St. John's. She volunteered with Ruth Guild, Blankets, church and school office, school library, and resale shops.

Visitation at ST. JOHN'S GLENDALE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7877 N. Port Washington Rd., on Wednesday, October 9, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family for future donation to Betty's favorite charities.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline