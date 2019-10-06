|
|
Betty J. Heintz
Germantown - (Nee Calenberg) Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, at age 87. Beloved wife of Richard F. Heintz for 61 years. Devoted mother of Rick A. (Nancy) Heintz, Kathy (Kevin) Liberto, and Ronald Heintz. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Viola Calenberg, and brother Gordon Calenberg. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to her best friend Connie Priebe and her hairdresser Pam for years of excellent service.
Active longtime member of St. John's. She volunteered with Ruth Guild, Blankets, church and school office, school library, and resale shops.
Visitation at ST. JOHN'S GLENDALE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7877 N. Port Washington Rd., on Wednesday, October 9, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family for future donation to Betty's favorite charities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019