Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Hill Notice
Betty J. Hill

Menomonee Falls - Betty June Hill (nee Krause)

Born to eternal life on Friday March 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of Charles. Dear mother of Sharon (Harold) Wittman and Todd (Deborah) Hill. Proud grandmother of Kristi (Shaun) LaPrest, Ryan Hill and Lisa Hill. Great grandmother of Aubrey, Miles Mia and Parker. Betty is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends

Preceded in death by her brothers William and Kane Krause.

Private family services will be held. If so desired in lieu of flowers a memorial donation to a

The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Dickson Hollow and the Allay Hospice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline