Betty J. Hill
Menomonee Falls - Betty June Hill (nee Krause)
Born to eternal life on Friday March 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of Charles. Dear mother of Sharon (Harold) Wittman and Todd (Deborah) Hill. Proud grandmother of Kristi (Shaun) LaPrest, Ryan Hill and Lisa Hill. Great grandmother of Aubrey, Miles Mia and Parker. Betty is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends
Preceded in death by her brothers William and Kane Krause.
Private family services will be held. If so desired in lieu of flowers a memorial donation to a
The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Dickson Hollow and the Allay Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020