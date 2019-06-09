|
Hiller, Betty J (Nee Knapp) Betty Jane Hiller of Lake Beulah passed away on June 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, J. Kenneth Hiller and her grandson Kurt Hiller. She is survived by daughter Lorna Sullivan, and sons Wesley and Jay (Karin). Also granddaughters Sarah Myers (Eric) and Susan Hiller; grandson Thomas Hiller; great granddaughter Mae Myers and great grandson Finn Myers. A private internment was held at German Settlement Cemetery. "Love is not consolation. It is light." In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered to Vision Forward - 912 N. Hawley Rd. - Milwaukee, WI 53213. Legacy Funeral Services has the honor of serving the family. Legacy Funeral Services East Troy, Wi. 53120 (262)642-5057
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019