Kugel-Fregin, Betty J. (Nee Kissinger) Went to join her heavenly father on June 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Leo Kugel and Fred Fregin. Cherished mother of Richard (Nancy), the late Diane, Karen (Brian) Maass, John (the late Roberta) and Patricia. Loving grandma of 6, Great-grandma of 11 and great-great grandma of 7. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, AT THE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7pm. A funeral service will take place on Monday, June 24, at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church (5901 Westway Greendale,WI) starting at 10:30am.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2019
