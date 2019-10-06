Services
Queen of Apostles
N35W23360 Capitol Dr
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Betty J. Majeskie


1931 - 2019
Betty J. Majeskie Notice
Betty J. Majeskie

Brookfield - (Nee Kalczynski) September 23rd, 2019 age 88. Beloved wife of the late Laurence L. "Skip." Dear mother of Gary (Mary), Dennis (Donna) and the late David Majeskie. Grandmother of Nathan, Cody (Amber), Austin, Eric and Nick Majeskie. Sister of Jane (Norm) Hausser. Sister-in-law of Gerry Miner, Sr. Michael Majeskie, Rosemary (Henry) Travers and William (Jean) Majeskie. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, October 12th at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church N35 W23360 Capitol Drive from 9:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In the spirit of Betty's generosity to many charities, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
