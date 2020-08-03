Betty J. MarxLaughlin, NV, formerly of Pewaukee - Entered eternal peace on July 28th, 2020 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard A. Marx Sr. She was the daughter of the late Wallace Manke and Mary Manke. She also joins her 8 sisters, 2 brothers, grandchildren Megan Marx, Brandon Marx, and Jeanette Marx, and 1 great grandchild Haley Peterson.Betty is survived by 2 sisters, Carol Harris and Hellen Lisowski. Her 8 children, Christy Marx, Richard A. Jr (Patricia) Marx, Thomas Marx, Charles (Jelene) Marx, Gerald (Kathy) Marx, Robert Marx, Ronald Marx, Timothy (Justine) Marx. She had 19 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.A private service will be held in Waukesha, WI at Church and Chapel Funeral home on Thursday, August 6th, followed by a private burial on August 8th. A service will be planned at a later date in Laughlin, NV.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to your local humane society.