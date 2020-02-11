|
Betty J. Sanfelippo
Milwaukee - (Nee Meyers) A beloved wife, mother, and nana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after a long battle with Post Polio Syndrome and Heart Disease at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Frank Sanfelippo, her children; Susan Lambert, Joseph Sanfelippo (Dolly DiBrito), David (Gina) Sanfelippo, her nine grandchildren; Hollie and Meadow Lambert, Tristan, Callen, Shelby, Jalen and Breyan, Jamie, Nicholas. Further survived by other family and relatives.
Visitation SATURDAY, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH 8500 West Coldspring Road. Greenfield. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Betty was an avid crafter who most recently donated knitted baby caps to the hospital for new born babies. She also was a huge Brewer's fan and a long time member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020