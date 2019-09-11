|
Betty J. (Wasrud) Wittke
Moved on to the next phase of her eternal journey on September 6, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving mother of Jayne (Harold) Murnane, Judy (Charlie) Zutell, and Paul (Lori). Dear grandmother of Amelia, Alexander, Ellie, Eric (Priya), Troy, and Jacob. Caring great-grandmother of Dominick and Elysia. Also survived by a niece, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11 AM - 12 PM, at All Saints Lutheran Church (9131 S. Howell Ave.). Memorial Service will follow at 12 PM. Betty was a proud Norwegian who enjoyed gardening, her home, spending time with her family and many friends. She was a retired nurse from St. Francis Hospital where she spent many years in the nursery. Memorials are appreciated to All Saints Lutheran Church in Oak Creek.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019