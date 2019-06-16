|
Zimmermann, Betty J. (Nee Alberts) (Nee Alberts) of Mequon, June 14, 2019 age 92 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Cheryl (Kenneth) Hope and Janine Zimmermann. Proud grandma of Nathaniel (Beth) Hope and Trevor (Jeni) Hope. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 12:30 PM at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg. Family will receive friends on Wed. from 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church Guardian Angels Program.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019