Gruber, Betty Jane (Nee Blanck) Passed away peacefully May 7, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Gruber. Loving aunt of Jane (Clem) Pape and Neil Blanck (Sharon Wofford). Dear sister-in-law of Nancy (Eugene) Nickels. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday May 13, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019