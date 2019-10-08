|
Betty Jane Haldemann
Milwaukee - (nee Kiedrowski) Passed away surrounded by the love and warmth of her family on October 4, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Herbert O. "Herb" for 73 years. Loving mother of Herbie, the late Steven, John, Jeannie, Joan and spouses. Godmother and namesake of Georgette Jane Stalker. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Betty Jane loved to play Bingo. She worked at Golden Point for many years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY- WEST CHAPEL, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, from 11 AM until the funeral service at 1 PM, followed by a graveside service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019