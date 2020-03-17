|
Betty Jane Momberg
1925 - 2020
Betty Jane Momberg, 94, died peacefully on March 14, 2020, at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ernest Momberg, and is survived by her sister, three children, six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives. We will miss her kind spirit and laughter. She was the life of the party and always the last to leave. Cheers, Betty. Your memory will live on in so many ways.
There will be no service, as Betty very generously donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Please honor her memory in a way that is meaningful to you. A private celebration of life will be held in the future.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020