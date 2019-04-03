Services
Betty Jane Schinneller

Betty Jane Schinneller Notice
Schinneller, Betty Jane (Nee Mercer) Was born in an era when motherhood was a prized and sought after career. She excelled at her chosen profession where she demonstrated a lifetime of devotion, unwavering support and great kindness and generosity, not only for her family, but for all those that were blessed enough to know her. She never spoke an unkind word. She was a lady in the truest sense of the word. Her sweet smile and kind heart masked a great inner strength and bravery. The world was a more gentle place while she was in it. Those of us left behind will miss her greatly, but will be comforted by her sweet memory and the compassionate manner in which she lived her life. Loving Mother of Jim (Judy), Nancy (Dennis) Barkow, Diane (Al) Colla and David (Amy). Devoted Grandmother of Jaclyn and Jamie Loosen, Jon Colla, Amber and Misty Schinneller. Adoring Great Grandmother of Jackson Neal, Ethan Cornell, Karis Neal, JJ and Avery Colla and Easton Neal. The angels are now rejoicing in heaven as an angel on earth has returned home. As she lived her life without fanfare or glory a private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
