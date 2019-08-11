|
Seeger, Betty Jane (Nee Nagel) Age 93. Left us Thursday, August 1, 2019, to be reunited with her beloved husband, August, and her parents, Emil and Esther Nagel. Survived by 3 daughters, Judith Ann (the late Robert Edwards) Seeger, Jill Lynn (James) Recely, and Jodie Mae (Diamanty) Diamantopoulos. Very special Gramma to Alexander and Jennifer Diamantopoulos. Dear sister of Karen (Ted) Atwell. Survived by other relatives and friends. A very special thank you to Joyce (The Muffin Fairy) and Bob (I'll take you....where to?), Kyle and Terry for their love and support. Mom's life was her family and her volunteerism. She was a stay-at-home Mom who we took for granted and realized as we grew older how special she was to always have been there for us and our Dad. Her lifetime of volunteerism began after WWII through the Harold A. Todd Jr. American Legion Post where our Dad was Commander. She assisted Veterans and their families with food baskets, clothing, money and Christmas parties with our Grandfather as Santa. She cooked and served lunches with the Ladies' Aid Society at our church school. For 25 years Mom and her dear friend, Martha, delivered Meals-on-Wheels through West Allis Memorial Hospital. She was a 15 year "Pink Lady" at WAMH main reception desk. When her mother moved into a senior apartment complex, Mom helped with her housekeeping and through word of mouth she suddenly had 20 others who needed housekeeping assistance and, more important, a smiling visitor who could talk about the old days. She rocked and comforted little ones in the nurse's health room at Franklin Grade School in West Allis. She helped with grade school eye screening and flu shots throughout West Allis for the Health Department. She worked for several years at the outreach store in West Allis. At age 85 she hung up her volunteer shoes. Special thanks to Kyla, Cali and Sheri from Heartland Hospice Care and Nicole from Bluestone Physician Services for their gentle and compassionate care of Mom and their never-ending support of us. Special thanks also to the staff at Heritage Memory Care Unit. Per Mom's request, private services were held. She requested no flowers. If you wish to honor her, please donate to the or the She now joins our Dad, Mary and Norm "Up North" fishing and walking in the woods. We love you, Mom, and will miss you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019