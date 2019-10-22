|
|
Betty Jane "Janie" Van Lare-Rose
West Bend - (nee Schneider) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and warmth of her family on October 18, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Arthur Rose. Preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Van Lare. Loving mother of Dennis (Vicki) Van Lare and Terry (Jill) Van Lare. Step-mother of 7. Also remembered by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to [email protected], NAMI Greater Milwaukee Inc., 3200 S. 3rd St., Milwaukee, WI 53207 would be preferred.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019